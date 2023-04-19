Man shot in the street rushed to hospital, Fresno police say. Cops seek shooter

Officers were investigating a shooting Wednesday that sent a man to a Fresno hospital, police said.

Officers were called to G Street and Church Avenue south of downtown Fresno before 8 a.m. after the gun violence, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the leg, police said. He was taken to a Fresno area hospital and was in stable condition, Trueba Vega said.

Investigators were trying to determine the motive Wednesday and whether the man and the shooter knew each other, she said.

Equipment used by paramedics could be seen left behind at the scene in the street next to a truck.

Police did not provide the description of a potential shooter.

Officers investigate where a man was shot on G Street near Church Avenue in Fresno on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.