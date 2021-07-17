Man shot in Sundance Square in Fort Worth while walking with his girlfriend, police say

A 32-year-old man was shot in the downtown Fort Worth retail core Sundance Square early Saturday during an argument with two men, police said.

A couple was walking downtown at about 12:30 a.m. when two men approached at West 4th and Houston streets and began talking to the woman. An argument ensued, and the woman’s boyfriend pushed one of the men, police said.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice, once in the leg and once in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police found one of the suspects nearby, and detectives interviewed him. Police arrested Harry Crossley, 25, of Arlington, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting.

Police have not arrested the second suspect.