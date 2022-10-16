Man shot after suspect approaches car in Atlanta and opens fire, police say
Atlanta Police are searching for more answers surrounding a Sunday morning shooting near Parsons St.
Police told Channel 2 Actions News a 20-year-old man was shot after he was inside a car near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. with two other victims when an unknown man approached the car and opened fire.
One of the passengers inside the car returned fire before the suspect fled the scene.
The man was transported to a local hospital, the other two victims were unharmed.
Police are still working to learn more information about this incident.
