WAYNESBORO — Police arrested a man over the weekend, charging him with attempted murder in Waynesboro, a press release said.

Gage W. Mayne, 26, no fixed address, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding and four counts of obstruction of justice, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

On Sunday morning shortly after midnight, Waynesboro officers responded to an address in the 2500 block of Village Drive. When police arrived, they encountered a 27-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the release said.

During a preliminary investigation, officers identified Mayne as a suspect. He had already fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle Mayne was reportedly driving was found on the northeast side of Waynesboro. Police said Mayne was inside. He was placed into police custody without incident.

Mayne is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Man shot, suspect charged with attempted murder in Waynesboro