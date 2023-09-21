Man shot into SUV in Fort Pierce Sonic parking lot

FORT PIERCE — A man opened fire at an SUV Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m. behind a Sonic restaurant, police said Thursday evening.

Fort Pierce police responding to a call of shooting activity behind the eatery at 2551 South Jenkins Road, found a confrontation took place in the parking lot of the restaurant.

A black 4-door Infiniti sedan pulled up next to the SUV before the gunfire, police said.

A man in a black ski mask exited the sedan and started shooting into the SUV, according to police.

The man got back in the sedan and the car pulled away. The three people inside the SUV were not injured.

Later Wednesday, in a wooded area at North 41st Street and Matanzas Avenue, St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies found a burned Infiniti matching the description of the sedan that was in the Sonic parking lot. But it is unclear if that was the vehicle the shooter was in, police said.

Investigators said the case appears to be an isolated incident, and remains under investigation.

The suspect is possibly armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or email him at kmohamed@fppd.org. For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

