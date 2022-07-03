Man shot in SUV near Mass and Cass

A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South.

State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.

A 43-year-old Dorchester man was hit multiple times. His SUV veered off the road and crashed into a pole, State Police said.

The other occupants of the victim’s car ran from the scene. The suspect’s car continued onto Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The man brought himself to Boston Medical Center with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

