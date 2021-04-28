Man who shot Texas DPS agent in Haslet did not know he was firing at cop, Rangers say

A man may have shot a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent on Friday in Haslet without knowing the man he fired on was a law enforcement officer approaching his residence, the agency said.

A caller to 911 reported that a pickup truck followed the caller to a house in the 14400 block of Mainstay Way and saw a man walking with a gun, according to a Fort Worth police call log.

The man who shot Special Agent William Wallace, who was seriously injured and was released on Saturday from a hospital and is recovering at home, has not been charged, and DPS declined to release his name.

Wallace has been employed by DPS since 2009.

The Rangers have said that Wallace was shot about 2:15 p.m. Friday as he was conducting an investigation and encountered a suspect at the Mainstay Way house. The agency did not describe the nature of the investigation. Wallace did not return fire.