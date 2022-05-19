Man shot, then mistaken for an intruder and shot a second time while seeking help, police say

A shooting victim was wounded for the second time when his uncle mistakenly thought he was attempting to break into his house.

Two people fired shots at the same man in two different locations around midnight on May 15, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD).

Someone wounded the man at a location on Upper Finley Road. While DPD was investigating, they got a call that a person had been shot while attempting to break into a home a short distance away on Melton Avenue.

When officers got to the home on Melton, they found the 33-year-old nephew of the homeowner.

The man’s uncle told DPD that he was awakened by someone breaking into his house when he fired one round from a handgun. He said he didn’t know the person was his nephew until after he fired his gun.

Officers learned that the man went to his uncle’s house for help after being shot by someone else in the Wilson Circle area.

The man told officers that he knew who shot him on Wilson Circle, but he refused to name the shooter.

The man was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare for treatment.

Police said that no charges would be filed against the man’s uncle and the initial shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the first shooting is asked to call Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS or DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679.

