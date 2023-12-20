Man was shot, then possibly in a car wreck en route to hospital, Fort Worth police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot — and who was possibly involved a car wreck — Tuesday evening, according to Fort Worth police.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to Ben Avenue and East Lancaster Avenue on a call about a shooting.

Police determined a male victim was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported by another individual by private vehicle to a local hospital and, while en route, the victim was possibly involved in a car wreck, police said.

A bystander helped transport the victim to a local hospital, according to police.

Officers arrived at the hospital and located the victim, who is in critical condition at this time, police say.

Police do not know what led to the shooting and the case is being investigated by detectives.

Police did not release the name of the victim and did not announce an arrest.