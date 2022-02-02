Man shot after threatening cops with blowtorch, PA officials say. He’s now under guard

A wanted man who threatened officers with a blow torch is now under guard at an area hospital after he was shot, Pennsylvania officials say.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Lancaster County. Members of the United States Marshals were serving the man a warrant at an East Earl Township home, according to the district attorney’s office.

The man was wanted on charges that include burglary, simple assault and terroristic threats, among others.

As officers attempted to arrest him, he hurled cement bricks at them, the district attorney said. He later threatened them with a blow torch when they tried to detain him by deploying a taser, officials said.

Officers retreated, and the man began leaving the scene by driving in the direction of the officers, the district attorney said. That’s when officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking him.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was under guard and listed in critical condition, according to the district attorney. Charges have not been filed.

“District Attorney Heather Adams will make the final determination on police use of force once the investigation is complete,” according to a news release.

The East Earl Township Police Department had issued arrest warrants for the man on Dec. 30.

He is accused of making threats to a woman who had an abuse order against him, according to Lancaster Online.

The 38-year-old “sent near-daily texts to the woman threatening to kill her, showing up at her East Earl Township workplace on Dec. 17 and Jan. 4 with the intention of confronting and terrorizing her,” Lancaster Online reported, citing an affidavit.

Lancaster County is about 60 miles west of Philadelphia.

Blowtorch-wielding woman shot dead after charging at deputies, Georgia police say

‘All I wanted was some steak.’ Watch massive Golden Corral fight in Pennsylvania