Man shot and three others, including Amtrak police officer, injured at Union Station

One man was shot and three others, including an Amtrak police officer, were injured at Union Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire department.

The man who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in “traumatic arrest,” Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. Paramedics treated him inside Union Station, on the platform between tracks 28 and 30.

The Amtrak police officer and two other men had minor injuries, and were not shot, Langford said. One was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital and two were taken to Rush University Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, according to the Fire Department.

All Amtrak train traffic was stopped in Chicago shortly after 5:30 p.m. “due to ongoing police activity,” Amtrak tweeted. Trains resumed running an hour later.

Chicago police referred all questions to Amtrak, and Amtrak did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

