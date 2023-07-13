Man who shot, threw wife out of vehicle back in Lincoln County jail after waiving extradition

A man accused of throwing his wife out of a vehicle after shooting her multiple times in June waived his extradition after shooting his wife several times and is back in Lincoln County jail, according to deputies.

Randall Lane Shropshire, was arrested in connection with the crime in Knoxville, Tennessee, without issue on July 1. After his extradition, he made his first court appearance on Thursday. Leandre Shropshire, Randall’s wife, is still in the hospital and could get out soon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheriff: Arrest made after husband shoots wife, throws her from vehicle onto side of highway

According to deputies, they received a call on June 30 about a woman being shot and pushed from a vehicle. Randall left the scene and his wife was left with gunshot wounds, a release said.

Randall received a $700,000 bond. He was charged with first-degree murder and felonious restraint.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Closure’: Family of man killed by CMPD officer in 2019 settles lawsuit with city)