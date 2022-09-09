Man shot Thursday night at Hardman Drive apartments in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls police are investigating the non-fatal shooting Thursday night of a man at a Hardman Drive apartment complex.

The man had non-life threatening injuries and was taken by paramedics to an area hospital, police said.

Police were called to the 500 block of Hardman Drive at 10:53 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a man lying outside on the ground with a gunshot wound. The site is part of an apartment complex off Wioga Lake Road, just west of Wioga Lake.

Police did not release any more information on the shooting Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls Police at (330) 928-2181, Crime Stoppers at (330) 434-2677, or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at (330) 971-8477.

