Man shot in Times Square, five others arrested

A man was wounded in a Tuesday shooting in Times Square, according to police.

The victim was on W. 44th St. near Eighth Ave. outside the iconic Sardi’s Restaurant when gunfire erupted around 10:05 p.m., cops said.

He was shot in the shoulder and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to survive.

After a brief pursuit, police arrested five men in connection with the shooting.

They were not immediately charged late Tuesday night.

A witness described a disturbing scene at the Crossroads of the World.

“There was a single shot. He was face down bleeding. His two friends were crying,” Amir Mulla, 31, told the Daily News.

“They were trying to help him but he was unconscious. It’s really disgusting, but that’s the life they chose.”