Man shot in the torso while riding his scooter, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 1700 Seminary Street about a person shot.

When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, the victim suffered multiple gunshots to the lower body and is undergoing surgery.

JSO’s initial investigation determined the victim was shot while using a scooter.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown.

There is no description of the suspect.

Violent crime detectives are on the scene, canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance. It is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

