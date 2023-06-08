Man shot in Tower District weeks ago has died, Fresno police say. He was in an argument

A man shot almost two weeks ago in Fresno’s Tower District has died in a hospital, police said Thursday.

The man was in critical condition after being shot about 10:50 p.m. May 27 near the gas pumps of Circle K on Palm and Olive avenues, police said.

He succumbed to his wounds Wednesday morning, Lt. Paul Cervantes said. He identified the man as Shavar Smith, 34, of Fresno.

He said Smith, who lived in the area, was in an argument with multiple people in a white Chevrolet truck before one of them pulled a gun and fired.

“It does not appear the suspect in this case knew the victim,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes said police have the name of a suspect, which they developed late Wednesday, but have not made an arrest.

The intentional homicide was the 15th so far this year compared to 25 last year, Cervantes said.