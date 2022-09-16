Man shot at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, police say

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot Friday outside a north Raleigh mall.

Police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Triangle Town Center at 5959 Triangle Town Blvd. just before noon and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man’s name has not been released.

Officers are conducting an investigation at the scene and. aren’t currently looking for a suspect, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

The mall remains open.

Anyone who may have helpful information is asked to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.