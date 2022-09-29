Man shot by trooper during standoff on SR 9 near Clearview still recovering in hospital

A man who was shot and injured by a Washington State Patrol trooper during a standoff on state Route 9 near 180th Street Southeast near Clearview in Snohomish County last week is still in the hospital recovering, according to the Valley Independent Investigative Team.

A trooper had made a routine traffic stop at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, but it went south, resulting in shots being fired.

A trooper said the suspect had a shotgun and fired at a trooper and the trooper returned fire, injuring the man. The trooper was not hurt.

Troopers said despite being shot, the suspect barricaded himself inside his car and refused to cooperate with police. The suspect bled out but was conscious.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and attempted to get the man to surrender.

The investigation went on until mid-morning Tuesday. Highway 9 remained closed between 176th Street Southeast and 180th Street Southeast until 9:30 a.m., when it reopened in both directions.

All law enforcement agencies left the scene 13 hours after the shooting took place, ending the standoff.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital at some point, but it is unclear exactly when.

The suspect has not been identified.