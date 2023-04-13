Man shot by truck owner while trying to steal vehicle outside Fort Worth store, police say

A man was shot outside of a store in Fort Worth on Wednesday after he tried to steal a woman’s truck with a passenger inside, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Benbrook Highway about a robbery.

A man was acting suspiciously inside a local business, according to police.

He was told to leave by an employee and went outside. The man got into a customer’s pickup truck that had the engine on. An adult passenger was sitting in the back of the vehicle, police told the Star-Telegram.

The passenger asked him what he was doing and the man stated he was going to take the truck, according to police.

When the owner of the vehicle saw the man inside her truck — who was attempting to put it in gear — she shot him, hitting him in the arm, police said.

The man ran away and police said they found him down the street at a hotel.

MedStar transported the man to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.