A Tucson man who was hospitalized and arrested following his involvement in a December shooting at a sports bar died on Monday while in custody at Pima County Jail, according to Tucson police.

The man, identified as 61-year-old Jose Octavio Flores, died in the medical unit of the county jail while he was receiving medical treatment, according to Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar.

According to police, Flores was involved in an argument that turned into a shooting at Famous Sam's Sports Grill in Tucson, near Grant and Silverbell Road, on Dec. 18.

Flores was asked to leave the sports bar early in the day on Dec. 18 due to disruptive and threatening behavior. Flores left the bar but returned armed with a rifle shortly after. Flores then started pointing the rifle at customers inside the bar, according to police.

Authorities were already responding to reports of the disturbance when an unnamed sports bar patron shot Flores. Authorities arrived at the sports bar and found Flores suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Flores was taken to Banner University Medical Center in critical condition. He received treatment for his injuries and was medically cleared to be booked into Pima County Jail on Jan. 16.

Flores was arrested on eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of terrorist threats, according to Kasmar.

At the time of his death, Flores was in the jail's medical unit receiving additional treatment related to his injuries from the shooting, according to police.

No charges have been filed against the unnamed bar patron who shot Flores as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department was investigating Flores's death as a homicide while the Pima County Sheriff's Department was investigating the cause of death while in custody, Tucson police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot in Tucson sports bar dies in custody at Pima County Jail