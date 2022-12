A man was shot Tuesday morning in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 1000 block of Kney Street just after 10:30 a.m.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

A woman has been detained, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: