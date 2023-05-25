Man shot Tuesday near Sleater Kinney parking lot, Olympia police say

Olympia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 36-year-old man on the city’s east side Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred before 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Sleater Kinney Road near Interstate 5, Lt. Paul Lower said. Police responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound in his back, he said.

Medics transported the man to Providence St. Peter Hospital for treatment, Lower said. Detectives had not yet identified suspects as of Thursday morning because they are waiting to speak with the man who was shot, he said.

A worker at a nearby gas station/convenience store called 911 after the man walked into the store and said he had been shot, Lower said.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that they heard an argument occurring by a wood line near a large parking lot off Sleater Kinney Road, Lower said. One witness said they saw multiple people involved in argument which ended with the sound of two to four gunshots, he said.

Lower said the group of people dispersed, and the shot man made his way to the gas station across the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.