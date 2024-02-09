Man shot after turning around in Frayser driveway
Memphis Police were working to determine how a man ended up in the middle of a Frayser neighborhood, injured from a shooting.
Memphis Police were working to determine how a man ended up in the middle of a Frayser neighborhood, injured from a shooting.
An incendiary spectacle at a Boston gas station was captured on video earlier this week, when a white SUV slammed into a standing pump and ignited a huge fireball.
Snag everything from women's winter coats to men's snow boots for a fraction of the price.
Twitter/X alternative Bluesky is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends in social media with the launch of custom feeds prepped for Super Bowl fans. One feed focuses on conversations around the big game itself while the other also includes news about Taylor Swift, who's expected to attend to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The attention paid to Swift's attendance at Kelce's games throughout the season has divided sports fans, leading the NFL to defend its coverage of the pop star -- particularly after Kelce commented that the NFL was "overdoing it."
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.
Meta will no longer recommend political content to users on Instagram or Threads unless users opt-in to a new setting.
Our top-rated picks from K18, Marc Anthony, Pureology and more detangle and fight frizz, while leaving hair soft and smooth.
"It's gonna be messy because it's true to life," host Scott Evans said of the new show.
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
Our positional preview series continues for the 2024 fantasy baseball season with the catchers, as Scott Pianowski shares his backstop analysis.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The mom of three opens up about the chaos of life with husband Jason Kelce and why she makes sure to take time for herself.
Guys can be notoriously hard to shop for — and impress! If you want a gift that's sure to please, go with this viral cologne that can arrive before V-Day.
A fan raved: 'No difference in this jacket and my other jacket that I paid $200 for.' Scoop it up on sale!
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Coronary artery disease, the most common type of heart disease, is more common in Black women. But there are proven ways to lower that risk.
CRKD launched a new gamepad on Thursday that’s like a modern NES controller. The wireless CRKD Neo S has Hall effect thumbsticks, swappable stick tops and a $50 retail price.
The Apple Vision Pro is an ambitious first step into the world of spatial computing, with the best displays and AR integration we’ve ever seen. But it’s also clearly a beta product aimed at developers.
The Ford F-150 Raptor with 37-inch tires has the most expensive replacement parts, according to driver's ed provider Zutobi.
All's fair in love and football.