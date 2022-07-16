Man shot twice following a disturbance at a Fresno home. The shooter fled the scene

The Fresno Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly shot a man at a home Friday night.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Calimyrna Avenue, near East Bullard and North Millbrook avenues.

Officers arrived and found a 62-year-old man on the porch with two gunshot wounds to the upper body, Fresno police Lt. Brian Valles said.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Valles said the man was talking to officers before being taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told officers that there was an interpersonal disturbance at the home before it became physical. The shooter, described to be a woman, shot the man before fleeing in a crossover SUV in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area where she lives but did not locate the suspect and vehicle.

Valles said the victim and the suspect know each other, but didn’t say what the relationship was.

“The best that I have, the victim and a female roommate are somehow related to this female suspect in this case,” Valles said.

The gun wasn’t found at the home.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.