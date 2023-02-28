Man shot twice, including bullet to the face, drives himself to hospital, NC cops say

A North Carolina man drove himself to a hospital despite being shot in the face, according to the Asheville Police Department.

He survived, but his identity and details of his condition have not been released.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Asheville’s Maple Crest Apartments, police said in a news release.

“Patrol officers were dispatched ... on Lee Garden Lane for reports of gun discharge,” police said. “Shortly after arriving on scene, officers learned that after being shot, the victim drove himself to Mission Hospital.”

He suffered non-life threatening wounds to the face and shoulder, police said.

Officers searched the crime scene and found “three shell casings along with property damage to a building.”

Detectives are asking the public for help but have not released details of a motive or possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville police at (828) 252-1110.

Eight people have been shot this year in Asheville and there have been 67 calls to police involving “shots fired or someone being shot,” officials said.

