Man shot twice in Mapleton; police still seek suspect

Dec. 20—The Free Press

MAPLETON — A 50-year-old man was shot multiple times at a Mapleton residence Sunday morning and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the suspect, who shot the man at a residence near the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast, a press release states.

At 10:13 a.m. law enforcement was called to the scene for a report that someone had been shot. First responders on police scanner traffic said the man had two gunshot wounds to the lower back and was bleeding.

The victim, whose name is being withheld until his family is notified by police, was "conscious and alert at the scene," the Sheriff's Office release said.

Multiple people witnessed the incident but seemed initially unable to provide clear details to law enforcement, according to police scanner recordings.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. This incident appears to be isolated and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public, the news release said.

The shooting happened a block south of Silver Street, which runs east to west through Mapleton and passes the local school.

Capt. Paul Barta, of the Sheriff's Office, said an update will be released Monday.