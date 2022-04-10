Man shot twice in northeast Spokane early Saturday

Apr. 9—A man was shot twice early Saturday morning in northeast Spokane, and another man has been arrested.

A woman called 911 at 12:45 a.m. and said her friend had been shot on the 2900 block of East Queen Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release. Officers responded and found a man with two gunshot wounds. The suspect, Dan Utter, 36, had allegedly fled in a vehicle.

Officers treated the victim's wounds until medics arrived and took him to the hospital, police said. He is in serious but stable condition.

About 25 minutes after the shooting was reported, officers located and arrested Utter, who was known to the victim and witnesses, without incident at his residence, officers said. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said some type of confrontation led up to the shooting outside the Queen Avenue residence.

The weapon, a handgun, was located and a vehicle was seized as evidence, the release said.

Within 45 minutes of the shooting, officers were called to what turned out to be a drive-by shooting downtown that left two people dead and a third seriously wounded. The incidents are unrelated, SPD said.