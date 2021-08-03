Man shot two friends dead from back seat of car, St. Petersburg police say

ST. PETERSBURG — Patrick Cretors was sitting in the backseat of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu on Sunday night when he shot and killed two people sitting in front of him in the driver and passenger seats, St. Petersburg police said.

The 31-year-old St. Petersburg man has been arrested in the killings of Geno Hansana, 29, and Ai Noy Graham, 30 — two men who were once his friends, according to police. An arrest affidavit released Tuesday reveals new details in the case.

Cretors waited in the back seat of Hansana’s car on the passenger side and once the two entered, he pulled out a handgun and fired, the affidavit said.

The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m. near the 3200 block of 11th Avenue S.

Afterward, witnesses saw Cretors remove Hansana from the vehicle and drop his body on the road. Then he drove north to 20th Avenue N with Graham’s body in the passenger seat. Once there, he abandoned the Malibu with Graham inside, police said.

Cretors fled on foot but officers located him quickly, according to a news release. Witnesses at the two scenes placed calls to 911 from about 7:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

Both men were dead by the time first responders arrived.

Detectives learned that the shootings arose from an argument among the three men but a reason is not included in the affidavit.

Cretors was being held without bail Tuesday in the Pinellas County jail. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of shooting into a vehicle, burglary of an occupied dwelling, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft, stalking and possession of ecstasy.

Cretors had the illegal stimulant known as ecstasy or MDMA on him, detectives said, but they found no sign that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the shootings, the affidavit said.

Jail records in Pinellas County show Cretors had been arrested four times before Sunday’s shooting, beginning in 1998, on charges including burglary and marijuana possession with intent to sell, aggravated battery, driving under the influence, unlicensed contracting and failure to secure workers’ compensation coverage. A homeowner said he failed to install pavers after collecting $400 for them.

Efforts to reach relatives of Hansana and Graham were unsuccessful Tuesday.