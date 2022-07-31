Man shot after two men attempted to rob him, Atlanta police still searching for suspects
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery that happened early Saturday morning.
Police said at 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2450 Camellia Lane. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim told police that the shooting happened after two men attempted to rob him.
Th victim was taken to the hospital and police said he is alert, conscious, and breathing.
It is unclear if the victim knew the suspects.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the robbery.
