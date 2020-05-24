Union Co. Sheriff’s Office say man shot by deputy interrupted church service with knife

A man was shot by a Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy near Oak Grove Baptist Church on Newtown Road in Waxhaw Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the man interrupted an outdoor church service cursing at church members around 10:25 a.m.

Oak Grove Baptist Church posted a live video of the outdoor service on Facebook. Sirens could be heard in the background starting at about the one-hour mark.

“We’ve had the enemy all over this place, but our savior is stronger than any enemy,” the Rev. Rich Myers said. “I tell you, what a confirmation. What a confirmation today, of us heading in the right direction, that the enemy would be so involved, that he would try to stop this service and disrupt it. He’s not going to disrupt a thing, amen?”

The video had been removed by Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the man was armed with a knife and was tased by deputies during a struggle.

“The armed male continued fighting and a deputy eventually fired rounds from his service weapon striking the male,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Sunday.

The man was taken to Atrium Main for treatment and does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two deputies involved are being treated by EMS.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal affairs investigation.