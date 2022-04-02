Man shot by unknown suspect on Labelle St. in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot Friday night at 1200 Labelle St.

At around 11 p.m., officers arrived at the scene to find an individual shot in the torso. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that an altercation occurred between the victim and another individual where a gun was presented and fired.

There were no direct witnesses to the shooting, but a red sedan with a spoiler, driven by a Black man, was seen fleeing the scene not long after the incident occurred.

The Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

