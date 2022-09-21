Man shot in vehicle at intersection

Sep. 21—HIGH POINT — A man in a car was wounded in a shooting Monday evening at an intersection south of downtown.

The 33-year-old man was in a Buick Enclave at the intersection of Wise Avenue and Sharon Street about 6:20 p.m. near a Dodge Charger when someone fired a handgun that hit the Enclave, the High Point Police Department said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a police incident report.

The gunshots caused about $1,000 worth of damage to one of the Enclave's doors, a police report said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

No other information was available.