Man shot in vehicle at intersection
Sep. 21—HIGH POINT — A man in a car was wounded in a shooting Monday evening at an intersection south of downtown.
The 33-year-old man was in a Buick Enclave at the intersection of Wise Avenue and Sharon Street about 6:20 p.m. near a Dodge Charger when someone fired a handgun that hit the Enclave, the High Point Police Department said.
The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a police incident report.
The gunshots caused about $1,000 worth of damage to one of the Enclave's doors, a police report said.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.
No other information was available.