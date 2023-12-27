Man shot in vehicle Tuesday in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot while he was in a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to an officer with the Mobile Police Department.

The incident occurred near 6427 Grelot Road and was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The man received a non-life-threatening wound, News 5 has learned.

Nobody has been arrested at this time for the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

