Man who shot at vehicles on Glenn Highway arrested after brief foot chase, police say

Sep. 7—A man who police say shot at vehicles on the Glenn Highway from a bike path Tuesday night, wounding one person, faces numerous felony charges including assault.

Multiple people reported a man walking along the path and firing a gun toward the highway near the Boniface Parkway exit just before 6:30 p.m., police said. A responding officer's vehicle was shot, they said, but the officer was not hurt.

The man also shot another vehicle on the highway, striking a passenger in the upper body, police said. The passenger was brought to a hospital for what police described as injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said that during their response they saw Franklin Dias Jr. and a woman running on the bike trail. The pair initially ignored police commands but "then they became compliant when they saw how many officers had arrived on scene," police said. Both were brought to the police department for questioning.

Police said they recovered a handgun Dias tossed over the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson fence as well as a large knife on the sidewalk where he had been.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Dias was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and three varying charges of misconduct involving a weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant on a charge of violating his probation on a robbery conviction.

Police said the woman was charged with resisting arrest. Another man was contacted during the investigation, police said, and arrested on an outstanding warrant.