Man who shot victim then shot by Fresno police. ‘Why did you shoot him?’ victim asked

Video recently released shows a Fresno officer shooting a man who was lying on the ground before police said he pointed a gun at them.

The incident followed a call to 911 about 7 p.m. April 4 in an alley between First and Second streets and south or Princeton Avenue, police said.

Richard Castrillo, 42, had gotten into an altercation with his brother-in-law, and before officers arrived had shot the relative in the neck, police said.

An officer would ultimately shoot Castrillo, and both he and the brother-in-law were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno in critical but stable condition. The men’s status as of the release of the video was unclear.

The police video released Friday shows two different angles from officer body-worn cameras as they approached the incident.

A screengrab from a video released by Fresno police showing an officer shooting a man who they said pointed a gun at officers on April 4, 2023.

Multiple people can be heard screaming and relaying information to officers, including one woman who says the man had a gun, video shows.

The officers approached two men wrestling on the ground and a woman standing over them.

Police said they learned later the men on the ground were Castrillo and the father of the man who was shot. The woman was the victim’s sister.

The officer can be heard in the video telling them to step away from Castrillo multiple time, which they did.

Police said Castrillo, who was lying on his back, then raised a gun and pointed it at officers.

One of the officers appeared to fire four rounds, which were followed by several people in the alley shouting. That included the victim, whose speech was apparently mumbled by his injury.

“Why did you shoot him?” the victim asks the officer multiple times.

The officer did not respond to the man in the video provided.

Police said they also learned later that the family had managed to take the gun’s magazine out so Castrillo was holding an empty weapon. There was no bullet in the chamber, police said.

Castrillo has been charged with assault with a firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He has a hearing June 14.