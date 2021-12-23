Man shot by Vineland police was operating backhoe 'in an erratic manner'

VIINELAND - The state Attorney General's Office has released details of a fatal police shooting here, saying an officer killed a 20-year-old Millville man who damaged homes and vehicles during a predawn ride on an construction backhoe.

Joshua Gonzalez was shot by Vineland Police Sgt. Louis Platania around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the law enforcement agency said Wednesday.

The shooting followed a 30-minute attempt to stop Gonzalez as he operated the backhoe "in an erratic manner," according to an account from the Attorney General's Office.

During that time, Gonzalez caused "extensive damage to several residences and vehicles, including two police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied civilian vehicle," the account said.

The Attorney General's Office on Wednesday said Joshua Gonzalez, 20, of Millville, was fatally shot by a Vineland police officer during a Dec. 18 incident at Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Vineland.

According to a preliminary investigation, Vineland police officers responded around 5 a.m. to a 911 call about a person operating a backhoe in the area of West Park Drive.

Platania shot Gonzalez with his service weapon while officers were trying to stop the Millville man, said the account. It provided no additional details about the shooting.

The Attorney General's Office previously has said Gonzalez was shot at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park off South Lincoln Avenue, which is about six miles from the apparent start of the incident.

Officers and emergency medical personnel provided medical aid, but Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:48 a.m.

"Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident," said the account. "They were treated and released."

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting under a state law that requires a review of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: AG's Office: Man shot by Vineland police damaged cars, homes with backhoe