Man shot at Vinings apartment complex, police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Vinings apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that one man was shot at The District at Vining apartment complex.
This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated on-air and online.
