Man shot in Waffle House parking lot, Louisville police say

A man is in critical condition at the University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House early Thursday, police said.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7700 block of Bardstown Road about 2:25 a.m. in response to a shooting, but when officers arrived at the restaurant the victim was not there.

More: Two earthquakes reported in Eastern Kentucky

Shortly after, officers were called to the 7600 block of Avalon Garden Drive and found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. Their investigation determined the man had been shot in the Waffle House parking lot, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

More: LMPD officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or go online to provide information at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563#.

More: 7 killed in 7 days: First week of December exceptionally deadly in Louisville

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police: Man shot in Waffle House parking lot