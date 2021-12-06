Man fatally shot on Watkin Terrace identified

Police say that a 36-year-old man shot Saturday afternoon in northeast Rochester has died from his injuries.

The first responding police officer noticed a man on the ground in the middle of Watkin Terrace, a residential road just south of Clifford Avenue, near Hudson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. On the ground was Tarrell McKnight, who had been shot several times, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino.

Officers applied two tourniquets before McKnight was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. McKnight died from his injuries at the hospital early Sunday morning, Umbrino said.

The death marks Rochester's 79th homicide of 2021, the largest number of homicides the city has seen in recent history. In 1993, 70 people were killed within Rochester.

Also on Saturday afternoon, a 31-year-old man was seriously injured when he was shot at least one time on Cady Street around 4 p.m., said Rochester Capt. Steven Swetman. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, Umbrino said the man was in stable condition at Strong.

The two shootings do not appear to be related, according to police.

No charges have been filed in connection with either incident. Anyone with information about the homicide or Cady Street shooting is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Tarrell McKnight dies after shooing on Watkin Terrace in Rochester NY