Man shot in at West Lane and Knickerbocker Avenue makes second homicide in area since March

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive Sunday, close to where a quadruple shooting left one person dead in March.

Stockton Police officers went to the intersection at 4:55 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds, police said in a Facebook post. Medics determined that the victim died at the scene.

About two months ago at West Lane Plaza — a shopping center near the same intersection — a shooting that police said was "targeted" left an 18-year-old dead and three older adults injured.

Police said they have no information about suspects or motives in the Sunday homicide, which is under investigation.

