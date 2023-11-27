Man shot on west side becomes Savannah's 23rd homicide victim this year

Less than one day after a shooting on Williamson Street left one man dead, another shooting caused the death of another man near the intersection of West 40th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday morning, SPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter report and discovered an unconscious victim with serious gunshot wounds, according to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) press release. Immediate emergency medical care was provided on the scene and the victim was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There have been 23 homicides within city limits so far this year, according to SPD crime statistics.

SPD detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

