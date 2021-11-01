Man shot in Whataburger drive-thru was showing a woman his gun, Texas police say

A man was hospitalized after Texas police say he was shot while waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru line at about 3 a.m. Monday. The shooting is believed to be an accident.

San Antonio police say he was showing his gun to a woman in the car with him at the Whataburger off Autry Pond Road and Bulverde Road in the northeast part of the city, KABB reported.

As the woman held the gun, she shot the man in his arm, police said, according to KSAT.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, KENS reported, and he is listed in stable condition.

Charges have not been filed in what police say appears to be an accidental shooting, according to KABB.

Police did not release the identities of those involved in the incident.

The Whataburger drive-thru is open 24 hours a day.

