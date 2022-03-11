Man shot while answering late-night knock at his front door, Louisiana deputies say

A Louisiana man was shot after he answered a late-night knock on his door on March 8, deputies say.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a shooting at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a March 9 Facebook post.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found Matthew Richard Wiggins, 43, who had died of wounds after being shot.

The sheriff’s office said in a March 10 post that the investigation has “provided some leads” and they have images of the suspect.

Authorities said they have also arrested Kenneth Camel, 51, from Lutcher, a city about 47 miles west of New Orleans. Camel was charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder in connection with the case, deputies said.

Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help find the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the office at 225-562-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

“I hope someone comes forward with information,” one person commented.

