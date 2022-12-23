Man shot while attempting to run police officer over with his truck, police say

A man was shot by police after attempting to run officers over.

Cartersville Police Department said officers were serving a warrant to a man at a residence sitting in his SUV on East Main Street on Friday just after midnight.

When the officers came in contact with the man, he refused to get out of his truck. He then tried to run over one of the officers.

Two officers shot into the truck, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither of the officers were injured.

