Man shot while crossing street in Teralta East

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in the Teralta East neighborhood Tuesday and a suspect is still on the loose, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 32-year-old man was reportedly eating on the sidewalk at 4600 University Ave. around 8:24 p.m. when he was approached by another man.

Police say they got into a verbal argument and the victim walked away. While he was crossing the street, the suspect shot the victim multiple times before running away westbound on

University Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described by police as a 17 to 18-year-old Hispanic man wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark jeans.

SDPD Mid City Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

