Man shot while driving on I-64 in Norfolk, prompting temporary shutdown of interstate

A 23-year-old man was shot at while driving on I-64 in Norfolk Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The man was driving a Nissan Rogue around 3:25 a.m., near the intersection of I-64 and 4th View Street, when the car was shot, police said.

The man sustained injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

I-64 was shut down this morning for 45 minutes as police searched for possible evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

