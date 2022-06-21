Man shot while driving on Highway 9 in Lancaster, police say

A man was shot while driving on Highway 9 in Lancaster on Monday night, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said they responded before midnight and found a Ford Crown Victoria in an embankment off the Highway 9 Bypass West near North Main Street. The car had heavy damage and bullet holes, police said.

The driver was shot and taken by Lancaster County EMS to the hospital before being flown to a different hospital, according to police. Officials said there was no update on his condition.

Lancaster police said they were continuing to investigate the shooting and crash. They said no other details were available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 803-283-1171 or on the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

