Man shot while driving on Illinois 3 in Sauget, police say

A man who was shot while driving his car on Illinois 3 near Eighth Street in Sauget Saturday morning was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim’s condition was not available and the shooter has not been located.

The victim’s vehicle was located by the Caseyville Police Department.

Police did not identify the victim or provide any other details about the shooting.

The shooting, which occurred at about 5:01 a.m., is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the shooting to call Illinois State Police at 217-685-4752 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.