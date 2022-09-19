Man shot while driving on Loop 820 in Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot while driving on Loop 820 in Fort Worth on Sunday night and police are looking for the shooter.

A woman called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. and reported her husband had been shot. The woman told police that as a gray car drove by someone inside began shooting, firing several shots at the couple’s vehicle.

The victim was shot in his shoulder, police said.

After the shooting, which occurred on northbound Loop 820 near Ramey Avenue, the couple drove to their home nearby, where police responded. The man was taken to a local hospital and was stable.