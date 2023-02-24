Man shot while entering apartment behind Knucklehead Craft Brewing in Webster. What we know now

A 25-year-old man was shot as he was entering an apartment behind Knucklehead Craft Brewery in Webster Thursday night.

The man, whose name was not released, was shot once as he was returning home, said Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The incident occurred in the entryway of an apartment behind the brewery, 426 Ridge Road, where people inside the business temporarily sheltered in place as officers completed a preliminary investigation, Kohlmeier said.

Kohlmeier said that while the apartments are located at the rear of the building that houses the brewery, the shooting "was not affiliated with the business." The structure that houses the brewery, he said, is a large multi-use building that previously housed a small grocery store and deli.

No charges were filed in connection with the incident. Kohlmeier described the shooting suspect as an "unknown male."

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man shot near Knucklehead Craft Brewing in Webster NY